Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 733.3% in September

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance
APSI opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.