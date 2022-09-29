Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 733.3% in September

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

APSI opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

