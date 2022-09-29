NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 16.50.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

