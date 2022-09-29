ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in September

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.4468 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASMPT

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

