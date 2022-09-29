IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

IG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. IG Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.3401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Articles

