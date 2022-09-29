Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.45

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$121.23, with a volume of 571042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$122.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$151.38.

The company has a market cap of C$83.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

