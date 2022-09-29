Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Increases By 875.3%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 875.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Atlantia Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlantia has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

