Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 847.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $321,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CPAC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

