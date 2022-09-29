Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a growth of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Performance

JWEL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

