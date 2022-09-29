Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.19

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.19 and last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

