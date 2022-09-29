Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 275900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

