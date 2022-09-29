Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canuc Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

