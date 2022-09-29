Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 12029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Aurania Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

