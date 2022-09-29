Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Croda International Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

