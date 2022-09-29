Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 322.1% in September

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 322.1% from the August 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

