Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the August 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACGBY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

