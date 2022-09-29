Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 4.8 %

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

