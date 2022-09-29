Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.