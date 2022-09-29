Fulton Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

