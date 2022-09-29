Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $131.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

