Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PKE opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $230.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Park Aerospace by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

