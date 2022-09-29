Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

