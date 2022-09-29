Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE WWW opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

