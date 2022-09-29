CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.3 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Dividend History for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.