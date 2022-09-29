CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.3 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

