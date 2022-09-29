Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

CGTX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

