Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %
CGTX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
