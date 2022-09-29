Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

Shares of CP opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 116,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,700.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 123,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 876.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,938 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

