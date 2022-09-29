Barclays Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $224.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.14.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.