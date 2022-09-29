Barclays Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $224.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.14.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $210.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

