Citigroup Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

CSX stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

