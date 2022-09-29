Citigroup Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $30.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.
CSX Stock Up 1.5 %
CSX stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
