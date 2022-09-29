Barclays Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $34.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.