CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a fifty-two week low of 0.33 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

