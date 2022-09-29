Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WEA opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

