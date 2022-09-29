Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSE:WEA opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
