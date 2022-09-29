nVent Electric plc (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

