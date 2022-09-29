State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

State Street has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

State Street Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:STT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

Institutional Trading of State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

