Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
