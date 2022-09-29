Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also

