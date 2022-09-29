Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.