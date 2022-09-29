Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on November 8th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.5% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

