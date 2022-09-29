Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Serica Energy Stock Performance
LON:SQZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 181.44 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,375.93.
About Serica Energy
