Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 181.44 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,375.93.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

