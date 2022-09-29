DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.