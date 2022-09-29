DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 30th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
