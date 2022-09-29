Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $394.55 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.09 and a 200 day moving average of $399.52.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cintas

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $362.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

