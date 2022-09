Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

