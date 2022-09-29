Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Ultra Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLLLF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Ultra Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90.
About Ultra Brands
