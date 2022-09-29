Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Ultra Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLLLF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Ultra Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

Get Ultra Brands alerts:

About Ultra Brands

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ultra Brands Ltd. operates as an agri-food company. It offers plant-based chicken, pork, and beef products. The company was formerly known as Feel Foods Ltd. and changed its name to Ultra Brands Ltd. in May 2022. Ultra Brands Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.