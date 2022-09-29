Credit Suisse Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $45.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

V.F. Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of VFC opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 800.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

