Brokers Set Expectations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading

