Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $70.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 28.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

