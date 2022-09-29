McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.