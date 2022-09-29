Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut by KeyCorp

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

