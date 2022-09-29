Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Yext

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.