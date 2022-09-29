KeyCorp Weighs in on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,657,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

