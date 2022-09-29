Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $723.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

