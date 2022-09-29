Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

