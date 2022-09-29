Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.