HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com cut HNI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of HNI opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. HNI has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

